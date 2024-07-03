Hip-Hop Artist Matt Corman Independently Grosses Over $1M From Digital Streaming in the Cut-Throat Music Industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / In an industry where success often hinges on the backing of major labels, Boston-born hip-hop artist and MIH Universal founder Matt Corman has defied the odds. Grossing over $1 million from digital streaming alone, Corman has risen to the top 1% of musicians and songwriters worldwide, all while remaining completely independent.





Corman, celebrated for his hit single "Word to the Wise," has shared stages with big names like Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd, and Trippie Redd. His impressive career took off when he made history as the first alumnus to perform at his college homecoming concert, attracting over 3,000 attendees. This success paved the way for sold-out headline shows across the United States, proving his wide appeal and drawing power.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Corman saw an opportunity. Doubling down on his music, he committed to releasing a song every Friday. This relentless work ethic and strategic consistency paid off, leading to millions in streaming revenue and a rapidly growing fan base.

In addition to his solo success, Corman's entrepreneurial spirit shines through in his partnership with E11even Vodka, the official vodka brand of 11miami. Together, they released the song "LIVE MORE," which he performed to a packed house at Club 11, further cementing his influence in both the music and business worlds.

As the founder of MIH Universal, Corman has released over 200 singles, amassing over 200 million streams and maintaining 5 million monthly listeners. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and self-belief in a fiercely competitive industry.

Before his full-time music career, Corman graduated from Southern New Hampshire University and worked in various corporate roles, including at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Toast Inc. However, the pandemic marked a turning point, driving him to fully immerse himself in his passion for music.

Matt Corman's journey is a beacon of hope for independent artists worldwide. In a cut-throat and challenging industry, he has shown that with hard work, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication, it is possible to achieve monumental success without the support of a major label.

About Matt Corman

Matt Corman is a Boston-born hip-hop artist and entrepreneur celebrated for his hit single "Word to the Wise." Corman's independent releases have garnered over 200 million streams and 5 million monthly listeners. He is the founder of MIH Universal and a pioneer in music production, personal branding, development, and marketing.

