Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:
123,210 shares
- €3,233,285.54 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for 57,186,535.39
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for 54,872,708.31
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
99,260 shares
- 5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 420,591 shares for 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 391,347 shares for 50,669,959.64
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5 616
529 427
57 186 535,39
5 151
505 477
54 872 708,31
02/01/2024
24
2 600
343 876,00
36
3 600
479 340,00
03/01/2024
96
8 200
1 059 276,00
2
200
26 680,00
04/01/2024
12
1 600
205 936,00
45
2 440
316 053,20
05/01/2024
38
3 200
412 416,00
19
2 660
345 374,40
08/01/2024
28
2 800
361 760,00
53
4 300
563 042,00
09/01/2024
57
5 400
688 554,00
39
3 900
506 025,00
10/01/2024
35
3 800
490 656,00
32
2 631
341 188,08
11/01/2024
31
4 000
533 040,00
87
8 720
1 171 183,20
12/01/2024
64
6 200
853 120,00
15/01/2024
52
5 300
727 849,00
12
1 400
195 048,00
16/01/2024
71
5 600
747 488,00
6
400
53 740,00
17/01/2024
79
6 600
858 792,00
18
2 200
288 728,00
18/01/2024
3
400
51 860,00
56
5 200
682 188,00
19/01/2024
125
10 100
1 403 092,00
22/01/2024
70
6 600
940 170,00
121
7 200
1 038 456,00
23/01/2024
100
7 000
1 032 500,00
24/01/2024
68
3 000
455 400,00
25/01/2024
124
8 690
1 288 205,60
26/01/2024
3
400
57 800,00
76
8 566
1 272 051,00
29/01/2024
47
3 400
499 154,00
9
1 000
147 780,00
30/01/2024
12
1 400
206 962,00
30
2 600
386 880,00
31/01/2024
39
4 400
645 568,00
6
600
88 380,00
01/02/2024
122
9 305
1 317 681,05
4
400
57 480,00
02/02/2024
1
200
28 300,00
52
3 600
514 476,00
05/02/2024
5
600
85 380,00
19
2 200
315 172,00
06/02/2024
15
1 800
257 490,00
72
5 400
776 736,00
07/02/2024
79
7 000
993 790,00
1
200
28 820,00
08/02/2024
17
1 734
244 407,30
25
1 950
276 256,50
09/02/2024
39
3 081
429 090,87
12/02/2024
5
800
111 760,00
51
3 500
489 965,00
13/02/2024
135
8 785
1 201 700,15
14/02/2024
31
2 800
379 344,00
24
1 700
231 455,00
15/02/2024
26
2 200
296 494,00
73
4 400
596 816,00
16/02/2024
95
8 200
1 123 072,00
90
7 200
994 392,00
19/02/2024
37
3 200
431 232,00
28
2 200
297 660,00
20/02/2024
66
5 200
695 604,00
27
3 000
402 210,00
21/02/2024
28
3 000
401 910,00
25
2 400
323 640,00
22/02/2024
31
3 200
427 904,00
37
2 891
389 012,96
23/02/2024
49
4 000
529 280,00
35
3 309
439 931,55
26/02/2024
50
4 400
576 664,00
22
1 200
158 580,00
27/02/2024
34
3 620
476 609,20
64
6 200
819 454,00
28/02/2024
94
9 450
1 246 549,50
53
5 000
669 100,00
29/02/2024
67
7 000
809 200,00
68
5 500
640 090,00
01/03/2024
137
13 700
1 521 796,00
45
4 400
497 772,00
04/03/2024
43
2 786
307 602,26
30
3 400
381 174,00
05/03/2024
72
7 114
789 938,56
61
9 300
1 045 320,00
06/03/2024
101
10 356
1 149 101,76
77
9 410
1 048 932,70
07/03/2024
120
9 400
872 320,00
08/03/2024
51
4 100
358 422,00
13
1 500
132 840,00
11/03/2024
62
5 800
485 344,00
35
4 184
354 468,48
12/03/2024
128
11 947
1 014 061,36
88
11 316
969 441,72
13/03/2024
71
7 189
605 098,13
72
7 200
612 648,00
14/03/2024
51
4 417
378 757,75
53
5 700
491 625,00
15/03/2024
80
6 683
575 005,32
58
7 500
649 875,00
18/03/2024
65
5 917
506 081,01
34
3 600
311 004,00
19/03/2024
103
7 700
646 723,00
52
6 700
564 743,00
20/03/2024
48
4 600
385 020,00
61
6 600
557 898,00
21/03/2024
33
3 300
290 862,00
58
5 959
526 716,01
22/03/2024
30
4 000
360 400,00
64
5 641
511 131,01
25/03/2024
9
1 000
90 340,00
3
200
18 280,00
26/03/2024
27
2 200
197 208,00
29
2 800
252 364,00
27/03/2024
20
2 200
199 166,00
17
2 100
191 583,00
28/03/2024
29
2 377
214 405,40
15
1 400
126 644,00
02/04/2024
61
5 423
482 918,15
34
4 928
440 760,32
03/04/2024
64
8 737
778 990,92
63
8 972
801 648,20
04/04/2024
60
5 463
483 256,98
20
2 600
231 088,00
05/04/2024
36
3 400
301 274,00
43
5 600
501 648,00
08/04/2024
17
2 000
181 620,00
33
4 200
387 240,00
09/04/2024
5
200
18 760,00
31
3 400
323 340,00
10/04/2024
111
11 800
1 107 784,00
35
4 600
438 702,00
11/04/2024
62
6 600
600 204,00
41
4 000
367 080,00
12/04/2024
35
5 000
451 150,00
49
4 882
446 361,26
15/04/2024
56
4 400
390 764,00
22
2 918
261 190,18
16/04/2024
64
5 200
457 652,00
60
6 800
600 644,00
17/04/2024
73
7 000
610 610,00
32
3 000
262 380,00
18/04/2024
20
2 400
207 240,00
25
2 900
252 039,00
19/04/2024
27
3 200
277 696,00
30
4 000
349 640,00
22/04/2024
8
600
53 340,00
74
7 800
698 100,00
23/04/2024
33
3 700
332 112,00
55
4 600
415 242,00
24/04/2024
30
3 600
324 720,00
27
2 600
235 560,00
25/04/2024
75
8 000
706 240,00
37
3 424
303 674,56
26/04/2024
32
3 000
266 790,00
64
7 276
650 619,92
29/04/2024
19
2 200
196 834,00
25
3 400
305 694,00
30/04/2024
78
10 200
893 826,00
26
1 800
162 882,00
02/05/2024
16
1 800
168 066,00
72
6 898
661 104,32
03/05/2024
34
3 200
307 904,00
28
2 702
264 093,48
06/05/2024
72
5 200
510 120,00
07/05/2024
35
3 000
297 390,00
66
5 000
502 600,00
08/05/2024
11
1 200
119 100,00
17
1 400
139 734,00
09/05/2024
13
1 600
158 784,00
12
800
79 920,00
10/05/2024
4
600
59 760,00
29
2 400
243 072,00
13/05/2024
8
701
72 700,71
46
4 200
442 638,00
14/05/2024
63
5 401
569 157,38
69
6 200
658 316,00
15/05/2024
13
1 200
127 548,00
39
4 600
495 466,00
16/05/2024
47
4 300
470 506,00
50
4 400
484 308,00
17/05/2024
56
4 200
452 676,00
20/05/2024
24
1 297
139 038,40
75
7 600
825 968,00
21/05/2024
50
5 603
607 029,02
53
5 000
545 200,00
22/05/2024
22
2 400
256 632,00
27
3 800
407 436,00
23/05/2024
25
2 800
296 212,00
15
1 400
150 444,00
24/05/2024
43
3 200
337 024,00
46
4 800
508 752,00
27/05/2024
4
800
86 024,00
54
6 400
691 776,00
28/05/2024
50
5 000
519 250,00
22
2 800
292 124,00
29/05/2024
39
4 400
453 640,00
9
1 200
124 824,00
30/05/2024
61
4 600
464 968,00
33
4 100
418 446,00
31/05/2024
35
4 000
409 640,00
65
5 600
578 032,00
03/06/2024
39
3 000
318 630,00
04/06/2024
52
5 800
609 522,00
18
2 000
211 240,00
05/06/2024
60
6 000
622 140,00
49
3 400
354 858,00
06/06/2024
30
2 800
289 072,00
36
3 676
381 090,92
07/06/2024
18
2 600
268 398,00
44
5 124
532 281,12
10/06/2024
58
4 400
449 812,00
13
1 000
102 880,00
11/06/2024
104
13 509
1 348 063,11
43
2 400
245 808,00
12/06/2024
36
3 000
298 530,00
37
5 400
541 026,00
13/06/2024
91
7 000
692 020,00
19
2 400
239 040,00
14/06/2024
84
6 400
609 728,00
4
600
58 962,00
17/06/2024
4
192
17 856,00
67
8 700
832 503,00
18/06/2024
5
600
58 842,00
97
8 229
814 341,84
19/06/2024
8
650
65 227,50
45
4 171
421 437,84
20/06/2024
25
3 000
306 870,00
61
5 600
575 064,00
21/06/2024
42
4 300
436 106,00
16
1 800
183 276,00
24/06/2024
73
5 900
593 894,00
38
5 900
595 900,00
25/06/2024
58
5 500
542 190,00
42
3 800
375 630,00
26/06/2024
17
2 400
237 888,00
36
4 200
419 076,00
27/06/2024
39
3 400
339 932,00
55
7 141
729 810,20
28/06/2024
66
7 800
773 136,00
28
1 659
167 990,34
