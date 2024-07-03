

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has released the 'first-ever' clinical treatment guidelines for adults who want to quit tobacco products, such as cigarettes, waterpipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and heated tobacco products.



The agency estimates that more than 60 percent of the world's tobacco users, accounting for roughly 750 million people, want to quit. However, 70 percent struggle to quit due to lack of effective tobacco cessation services.



'The immense struggle that people face when trying to quit smoking cannot be overstated. We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction,' said Dr Rudiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO. 'These guidelines are designed to help communities and governments provide the best possible support and assistance for those on this challenging journey.'



The agency recommended varenicline, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), bupropion, and cytisine as effective treatments for tobacco users. Also, it urged users to attend brief counseling sessions, along with more intensive behavioral support.



Also, the WHO has asked users to follow digital interventions, such as text messaging, smartphone apps, and internet programs as self-management tools.



'This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases.'



The agency has advised countries to provide the recommended treatments for free or at a reduced cost to improve accessibility, especially in low- and middle-income countries.



