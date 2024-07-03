Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 13, 2024, the Company has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising gross proceeds of $645,500 through the issuance of 32,275,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant allows the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be allocated towards general working capital. No finder's fees were incurred in connection with this financing.

Company insiders participated in the Private Placement by subscribing for 3,000,000 Units. This participation is classified as a "related party transaction" under Multinational Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from formal valuation and minority approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5 (a), (b), and (c) and 5.7(1) (a) and (b) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market, the transaction was a cash distribution of securities, and neither the fair market value of the Units distributed to nor the consideration received from related parties exceeded 25% of the issuer's market capitalization or $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Offering, as the details of the related party participation were not determined at that time, allowing the Company to complete the Offering swiftly, which it considers reasonable under the circumstances.

CEO Charles Park stated, "We appreciate the strong support from our investors, which highlights their confidence in Datametrex's strategic direction. The funds raised will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and achieve our objectives, ultimately delivering value to our shareholders."

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities are issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement has not resulted in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

