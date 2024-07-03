

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sent a warning to Bill Gates and the EV maker's short sellers for holding a position against the company.



'Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated,' Musk posted on X/Twitter. 'Even Gates.'



The short sellers reportedly believed that the company is on the verge of financial decline.



The company expects to ramp its production of Optimus humanoid robot.



Also, Musk stated about the unveiling of a new 'CyberCab' robo-taxi model on August 8th during a public event.



Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black also took to X/Twitter to support Tesla's future position.



'Anyone short $TSLA needs to have their head examined.' Black wrote.



He stated that Tesla's project to launch Optimus robots will give the company a market capitalization of $20 to $25 trillion.



