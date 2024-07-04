

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain at 2.4 percent in June.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for May. Orders are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in April.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss inflation figures. Economists forecast inflation to remain unchanged at 1.4 percent in June.



3.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from the Czech Republic. Sales are expected to grow at a steady pace of 5.3 percent in May.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' survey data.



At 4.00 am ET, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders releases UK car registrations data for June.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases Credit Conditions survey results.



In the meantime, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 53.6 in June from 54.7 in the previous month.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the account of the Governing Council meeting held on June 5 and 6.



