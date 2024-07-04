Avolon, a Leading Global Aviation Finance Company, Issues an Update for the Second Quarter ('Q2') of 2024

Q2 Fleet Metrics

Delivered 15 new aircraft and transitioned 10 aircraft to a total of 16 customers;

Sold 6 aircraft and entered into letters of intent for the sale of a further 17 aircraft;

Placed 23 aircraft from our orderbook;

Executed 15 lease transactions comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions;

Added 4 new customers, giving a total of 142 airline customers operating in 63 countries; and,

Ended the quarter with an owned and managed fleet of 582 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 447 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

Q2 Financing Highlights

Raised US$2.5 billion of unsecured debt capital, comprised of: US$1.0 billion senior unsecured notes due 2029, US$1.05 billion unsecured term loans due 2027, and, US$450 million upsize in unsecured revolved credit facility.



About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 142 airlines in 63 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,029aircraft, as of 30 June 2024. www.avolon.aero

