Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
4 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
3 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
9,101
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
703.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
691.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
698.3646p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,672,270 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,783,902 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
28
691
09:36:09
OD_83ZBO5i-00
XLON
16
691
09:36:09
OD_83ZBO5r-00
XLON
1
691
09:36:09
OD_83ZBO5s-00
XLON
11
691
09:36:09
OD_83ZBO5s-02
XLON
105
691
09:36:15
OD_83ZBPep-00
XLON
48
691
09:36:15
OD_83ZBPeq-00
XLON
2
695
12:41:44
OD_83Zw6n5-00
XLON
4
695
12:41:44
OD_83Zw6n5-02
XLON
201
695
12:41:44
OD_83Zw6n6-00
XLON
41
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzB7-00
XLON
70
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzB7-02
TRQX
51
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzB8-01
XLON
116
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzB9-00
XLON
182
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzB9-02
XLON
4
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzBA-00
XLON
17
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzBA-02
XLON
171
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzBB-00
XLON
251
694
12:57:08
OD_83ZzzBD-00
TRQX
132
695
13:28:00
OD_83a7l0d-00
XLON
532
696
13:42:51
OD_83aBUkP-00
XLON
506
698
14:30:17
OD_83aNRIj-00
BATE
284
698
14:30:17
OD_83aNRIj-02
XLON
258
698
14:30:17
OD_83aNRIk-00
XLON
428
698
14:45:00
OD_83aR8r9-00
XLON
119
698
14:45:00
OD_83aR8rA-00
CHIX
437
698
14:45:00
OD_83aR8rA-02
BATE
41
698
14:45:00
OD_83aR8rA-04
CHIX
341
698
14:45:00
OD_83aR8rB-00
CHIX
102
699
15:00:31
OD_83aV31Y-00
XLON
470
699
15:00:31
OD_83aV31Y-02
XLON
37
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3d-00
CHIX
36
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3e-01
CHIX
3
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3e-03
CHIX
234
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3e-05
CHIX
21
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3f-01
CHIX
118
700
15:05:00
OD_83aWB3g-00
CHIX
532
698
15:28:07
OD_83abzxL-00
XLON
4
700
16:05:14
OD_83alLPY-00
TRQX
49
700
16:05:14
OD_83alLPY-02
BATE
100
700
16:05:14
OD_83alLPZ-00
TRQX
258
700
16:05:14
OD_83alLPZ-02
TRQX
596
700
16:05:14
OD_83alLPa-00
BATE
41
701
16:05:15
OD_83alLQi-00
AQXE
226
701
16:05:15
OD_83alLQj-00
AQXE
112
699
16:08:32
OD_83amAv2-00
XLON
423
699
16:08:32
OD_83amAv2-02
XLON
264
699
16:08:32
OD_83amAv3-01
TRQX
10
703
16:24:32
OD_83aqCQF-00
TRQX
23
703
16:24:32
OD_83aqCQG-01
TRQX
3
703
16:24:32
OD_83aqCQH-00
TRQX
225
703
16:24:32
OD_83aqCQH-02
TRQX
3
703
16:29:30
OD_83arRwm-00
AQXE
58
703
16:29:41
OD_83arUnq-00
TRQX
3
703
16:29:41
OD_83arUnq-02
TRQX
23
703
16:29:41
OD_83arUnr-00
TRQX
26
703
16:29:41
OD_83arUns-00
TRQX
7
703
16:29:41
OD_83arUnw-00
AQXE
5
703
16:29:42
OD_83arV3z-00
TRQX
24
703
16:29:42
OD_83arV3z-02
TRQX
25
703
16:29:42
OD_83arV40-01
TRQX
22
703
16:29:43
OD_83arVK7-00
TRQX
24
703
16:29:44
OD_83arVaI-00
TRQX
25
703
16:29:44
OD_83arVaI-02
TRQX
27
703
16:29:45
OD_83arVqH-00
TRQX
27
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6S-00
TRQX
21
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6T-00
TRQX
263
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6U-00
BATE
36
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6V-00
BATE
36
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6V-02
BATE
117
703
16:29:46
OD_83arW6W-01
BATE
12
703
16:29:47
OD_83arWMc-00
TRQX
33
703
16:29:47
OD_83arWMd-00
BATE