Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

4 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

3 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,101

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

703.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

691.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

698.3646p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,672,270 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,783,902 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

28

691

09:36:09

OD_83ZBO5i-00

XLON

16

691

09:36:09

OD_83ZBO5r-00

XLON

1

691

09:36:09

OD_83ZBO5s-00

XLON

11

691

09:36:09

OD_83ZBO5s-02

XLON

105

691

09:36:15

OD_83ZBPep-00

XLON

48

691

09:36:15

OD_83ZBPeq-00

XLON

2

695

12:41:44

OD_83Zw6n5-00

XLON

4

695

12:41:44

OD_83Zw6n5-02

XLON

201

695

12:41:44

OD_83Zw6n6-00

XLON

41

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzB7-00

XLON

70

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzB7-02

TRQX

51

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzB8-01

XLON

116

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzB9-00

XLON

182

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzB9-02

XLON

4

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzBA-00

XLON

17

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzBA-02

XLON

171

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzBB-00

XLON

251

694

12:57:08

OD_83ZzzBD-00

TRQX

132

695

13:28:00

OD_83a7l0d-00

XLON

532

696

13:42:51

OD_83aBUkP-00

XLON

506

698

14:30:17

OD_83aNRIj-00

BATE

284

698

14:30:17

OD_83aNRIj-02

XLON

258

698

14:30:17

OD_83aNRIk-00

XLON

428

698

14:45:00

OD_83aR8r9-00

XLON

119

698

14:45:00

OD_83aR8rA-00

CHIX

437

698

14:45:00

OD_83aR8rA-02

BATE

41

698

14:45:00

OD_83aR8rA-04

CHIX

341

698

14:45:00

OD_83aR8rB-00

CHIX

102

699

15:00:31

OD_83aV31Y-00

XLON

470

699

15:00:31

OD_83aV31Y-02

XLON

37

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3d-00

CHIX

36

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3e-01

CHIX

3

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3e-03

CHIX

234

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3e-05

CHIX

21

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3f-01

CHIX

118

700

15:05:00

OD_83aWB3g-00

CHIX

532

698

15:28:07

OD_83abzxL-00

XLON

4

700

16:05:14

OD_83alLPY-00

TRQX

49

700

16:05:14

OD_83alLPY-02

BATE

100

700

16:05:14

OD_83alLPZ-00

TRQX

258

700

16:05:14

OD_83alLPZ-02

TRQX

596

700

16:05:14

OD_83alLPa-00

BATE

41

701

16:05:15

OD_83alLQi-00

AQXE

226

701

16:05:15

OD_83alLQj-00

AQXE

112

699

16:08:32

OD_83amAv2-00

XLON

423

699

16:08:32

OD_83amAv2-02

XLON

264

699

16:08:32

OD_83amAv3-01

TRQX

10

703

16:24:32

OD_83aqCQF-00

TRQX

23

703

16:24:32

OD_83aqCQG-01

TRQX

3

703

16:24:32

OD_83aqCQH-00

TRQX

225

703

16:24:32

OD_83aqCQH-02

TRQX

3

703

16:29:30

OD_83arRwm-00

AQXE

58

703

16:29:41

OD_83arUnq-00

TRQX

3

703

16:29:41

OD_83arUnq-02

TRQX

23

703

16:29:41

OD_83arUnr-00

TRQX

26

703

16:29:41

OD_83arUns-00

TRQX

7

703

16:29:41

OD_83arUnw-00

AQXE

5

703

16:29:42

OD_83arV3z-00

TRQX

24

703

16:29:42

OD_83arV3z-02

TRQX

25

703

16:29:42

OD_83arV40-01

TRQX

22

703

16:29:43

OD_83arVK7-00

TRQX

24

703

16:29:44

OD_83arVaI-00

TRQX

25

703

16:29:44

OD_83arVaI-02

TRQX

27

703

16:29:45

OD_83arVqH-00

TRQX

27

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6S-00

TRQX

21

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6T-00

TRQX

263

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6U-00

BATE

36

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6V-00

BATE

36

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6V-02

BATE

117

703

16:29:46

OD_83arW6W-01

BATE

12

703

16:29:47

OD_83arWMc-00

TRQX

33

703

16:29:47

OD_83arWMd-00

BATE


