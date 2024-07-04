Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press release Paris, 4th July 2024

As Créateurs de convivialité, Pernod Ricard is proud to roll-out the first Responsible Host Certification program in the spirits industry. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to excellence in consumer experience and responsible consumption in all its public-facing Brand Homes.

Reimagining the Brand Experience with our Brand Homes

Pernod Ricard brand homes are homes where visitors can explore the rich heritage, meticulous craftsmanship, and exceptional quality of our premium spirits and wines. Most of them date back more than a century and, as an important part of our legacy, they are the perfect way to discover our brands.

Located in the heart of the greatest terroirs across the globe, from Scotland to the United States and encompassing Japan and France, these brand homes are designed to provide an unforgettable experience that combines education, entertainment, and tasting sessions. And include the responsibility in this journey was simply being true to what conviviality is about an authentic moment about sharing and naturally caring.

Championing Responsible Drinking with our Responsible Host certification

In line with our dedication to consumer safety and well-being, we have also introduced the Responsible Host Certification. This initiative aims to educate and certify establishments and individuals in responsible serving practices, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

To be accredited "Responsible Host", Brand Homes must put in place 18 responsible drinking practices during their tours to empower guests to make the right choices about alcohol while educating them on mastering the art of tasting. Some of responsible drinking criteria include:

Offering water and snacks to visitors free of charge

Always using measuring tools used when serving alcohol

Distributing scratch cards for guests to track how much alcohol they have consumed

Distributing spittoons and emphasizing the educational component of the tasting

Helping to prevent drink-driving after the visit.

To obtain "Responsible Host" badge, each Brand Home must undergo a two-phase verification process that ensures application of high standards. This includes a self-assessment phase followed by a mystery shopper visit, with findings assessed against all 18 Responsible Hosting criteria by an independent third-party, The Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Laura Sileo Pavat, Global Head of Brand Homes tells:We believe that by combining exceptional experiences with responsible practices, we can create a positive impact on consumers and communities."

Martina Dell, Head of Projects Consultancy, The SRA adds:By working together to establish a robust, evidence-based validation process, we believe that Pernod Ricard can confidently celebrate the impact that its responsible drinking initiatives are having on millions of visitors."

By now, 16 of our 30 Brand Homes have been certified "Responsible Hosts". Among our pioneers are The Glenlivet Distillery, The Wild Monkey Distillery, the Maison Yellow Marseille, Beefeater Gin Distillery, Indigo by Martell, Jameson Distillery Bow Street, and others. All of the Group's public facing Homes around the world will be certified by 2025. Building on the growing popularity of these unique places, Pernod Ricard is aiming to improve consumer awareness of responsible drinking, reaching 10 million visitors by 2030.

Pernod Ricard is the first company in the spirits industry to undertake such a certification process for all its public-facing Brand Homes. The Group is thus strengthening its responsible drinking initiatives following the launch of the second Drink More Water campaign and the global roll-out of its digital labelling.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About The Sustainable Restaurant Association

Since 2010, The Sustainable Restaurant Association (The SRA) has set the Standard for sustainable food and drink businesses, connecting businesses across the globe to accelerate change toward a hospitality sector that is socially progressive and environmentally restorative. They do this through the world's largest sustainability certification tailored for the F&B sector, the Food Made Good Standard, as well as through strategic partnerships with organisations like Pernod Ricard, The World's 50 Best, the UK's National Restaurant Awards, WRAP, Beans is How, San Pellegrino Young Chef, Flor de Caña and Bar World of Tomorrow, amongst others. www.thesra.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703261741/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34



Julie Coma Press Relations Manager +33 (0) 6 43 60 17 49