Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
[04.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,253,600.00
|EUR
|0
|159,860,927.60
|9.2654
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|941,252.38
|93.3782
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,000,889.35
|107.1859
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,896,476.15
|112.4541
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|36,959.00
|GBP
|0
|4,051,223.15
|109.614
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|51,231.00
|EUR
|0
|5,387,643.55
|105.1637
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|21,789.00
|CHF
|0
|2,112,433.71
|96.9495
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|3,897,618.00
|EUR
|0
|38,674,222.02
|9.9225
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,505,163.00
|USD
|0
|15,886,982.06
|10.555
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|709,360.00
|GBP
|0
|7,346,837.63
|10.357
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,049,910.00
|EUR
|0
|21,132,881.36
|10.3092
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|290,144.49
|10.366
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000061JZE2
|60,000.00
|USD
|0
|618,929.16
|10.3155