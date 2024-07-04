Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
PR Newswire
04.07.2024 08:54 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

[04.07.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BN4GXL6317,253,600.00EUR0159,860,927.609.2654
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0941,252.3893.3782
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,000,889.35107.1859
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,896,476.15112.4541
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BN0T9H7036,959.00GBP04,051,223.15109.614
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BKX90X6751,231.00EUR05,387,643.55105.1637
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE00BKX90W5021,789.00CHF02,112,433.7196.9495
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000V6NHO663,897,618.00EUR038,674,222.029.9225
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000L1I4R941,505,163.00USD015,886,982.0610.555
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000LJG9WK1709,360.00GBP07,346,837.6310.357
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000WXLHR762,049,910.00EUR021,132,881.3610.3092
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0290,144.4910.366
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
03.07.24IE000061JZE260,000.00USD0618,929.1610.3155

