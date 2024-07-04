Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
[04.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|568,154.00
|USD
|0
|6,015,426.63
|10.5877
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|4,120,550.00
|SEK
|0
|429,923,118.86
|104.3363
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|588,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,183,714.71
|10.517
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|690,155.07
|10.3549