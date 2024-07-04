

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in June, though marginally, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, following May's stable increase of 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation rate to remain stable at 1.4 percent.



The overall inflation was mainly driven by a 3.8 percent growth in costs for housing and utilities. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.3 percent from last year, and those for clothing and footwear slid by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June after rising 0.3 percent in May. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.



Core consumer prices dropped 0.1 over the month, taking the annual inflation to 1.1 percent in June from 1.2 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX