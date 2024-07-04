DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 563.1938 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 118500 CODE: CW8U LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U LN Sequence No.: 332050 EQS News ID: 1939531 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 04, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)