Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.5033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2496464 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 332149 EQS News ID: 1939739 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 04, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)