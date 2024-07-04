

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth eased more than expected in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 5.7 percent increase in the previous month. That was also below the expected increase of 5.3 percent.



The annual sales growth of non-food products eased to 5.1 percent in May from 7.6 percent in April. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a faster rate of 4.2 percent.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores increased by 2.2 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles climbed by 2.0 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet advanced 14.5 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales dropped by 0.1 percent.



