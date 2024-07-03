Trump Media & Technology Group: TMTG Secures Perpetual Licensing for New Technology in Truth Social TV Streaming and Signs Long-Term Equity Deal

SARASOTA, Fla., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, yet another of President Donald J. Trump's iconic American brands, announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire assets intended to power TMTG's planned content distribution network for streaming of linear TV-initially via the Truth Social platform and later through stand-alone apps. Additionally, the Company finalized a long-term equity financing arrangement to fund TMTG's expansion over the next three years.

To advance TV streaming, and contingent on the satisfaction of closing conditions, TMTG expects to receive from Perception Group, Inc. and its affiliates ("Perception") worldwide non-exclusive perpetual licensing rights for the new CDN technology that TMTG plans to use for its content distribution network. Additionally, Perception will face certain restrictions for five years on operating in the U.S. market in areas that may compete with TMTG. The agreement also includes a contingent opportunity for TMTG to purchase Perception outright in the future.

"We are committed to creating value for our stockholders by following our stated growth strategy of pursuing strategic opportunities, expanding Truth Social's user base, and increasing product offerings and services," said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "We are rapidly pushing forward with our plans to launch a high-quality streaming service that we believe cannot be cancelled by Big Tech. We believe this agreement will enable us to build a superior tech stack to support a cutting-edge streaming service. It's a major step in fulfilling our mission to strengthen free expression and end Big Tech's stranglehold on digital communication."

TMTG's streaming service is designed to host news shows and networks, religious channels, and additional family-friendly content that has been cancelled or is at risk of cancellation. The technology acquisition announced today will be financed at closing through TMTG's issuance of up to 5,100,000 shares of its common stock, which shares shall be subject to certain trading restrictions, and $17.5 million that are expected to be paid over a period of three years.

Furthermore, in furtherance of TMTG's growth strategy, the Company has secured an important financing option by entering into a standby equity purchase agreement ("SEPA") with YA II PN, Ltd., an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors ("Yorkville"). Subject to certain customary conditions, the agreement grants TMTG the option, at its sole discretion, to issue up to $2.5 billion in shares of common stock to Yorkville over three years. The per share subscription price Yorkville will pay for the shares will be a 2.75% discount to the Market Price (as that term is defined in the SEPA) during a one- or three-day pricing period elected by the Company. TMTG intends to use the SEPA strategically to raise and deploy capital, using as little or as much of the SEPA amount as circumstances warrant, when market conditions and business opportunities justify doing so.

"TMTG has over $350 million in the bank and the iconic Trump brand," said Nunes. "Now, we've secured a great deal to guarantee access to additional capital, if necessary, to pursue big strategic opportunities as we look to build out our portfolio by acquiring assets and technologies in the Patriot economy."

The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. A registration statement relating to securities to be issued under the SEPA has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America) Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the statement regarding the future plans and potential success of the streaming services under the CDN, the amount of shares of Common Stock the Company may issue to the Yorkville pursuant to the SEPA, and the amount of proceeds to be received by the Company from the sale of shares of Common Stock and related matters. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize future plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.