Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUND | ISIN: SE0020539310 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L1
Frankfurt
04.07.24
09:15 Uhr
21,080 Euro
-0,100
-0,47 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,02021,22011:48
PR Newswire
04.07.2024 11:24 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2023/2024

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is publishing its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2023/2024 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The documents are attached to this press release and are also available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

A summary of the financial year is also available on the website. The 2023/2024 financial year in brief summarizes the value we create for various stakeholders, highlights from our operations, and a selection of financial performance measures.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:45 a.m. (CEST) on July 4, 2024.

About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2023-2024,c4009524

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4009524/2900457.pdf

Sectra Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023/2024

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4009524/2901565.zip

sectra-2024-04-30-sv.zip

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2023-2024,c3316505

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023/2024

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2023-2024,c3317128

Sectra's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023/2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-20232024-302189526.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.