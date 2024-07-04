Azentio Software pvt Ltd: Azentio expands its leadership team with 2 new appointments

Women in leadership takes centre stage as Azentio welcomes Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio") - a leading end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector, today announced the appointment of Aarthi Ramesh as Chief Customer Officer and Emma Foley as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ramesh joins Azentio with over two decades of experience in the IT industry, both within the services and SaaS space. Most recently she served as Vice President at Freshworks, managing a large portfolio of strategic accounts across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. During this time, she contributed significantly to the company's growth, including as Head of GTM Operations, where she played a pivotal role in scaling the operations function and aligning it with the company's IPO objectives. Prior to Freshworks, Aarthi had a long successful stint with Cognizant as global COO for a large business unit.

At Azentio, Ramesh will primarily be focused on delivering excellence in customer success. In her role, Aarthi will ensure customer satisfaction and retention by overseeing all customer-facing activities. This includes managing customer success teams, support services, and customer experience strategies to ensure seamless onboarding, adoption and ongoing engagement with Azentio products suite.

Commenting on the announcement, Aarthi said, "I am delighted to join Azentio and lead our efforts towards achieving complete customer centricity. With my extensive background in both product and services and my dedication to driving customer success, I am confident I can significantly benefit both our business and our customers."

Foley brings with her over 20 years of B2B marketing experience primarily focused on the tech space in the MEA, APAC and European markets. Most recently serving as the Head of Marketing for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Temenos, Foley is immersed in building high performing teams to drive transformative marketing models. Her expertise in leveraging data analytics to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Azentio's marketing strategies into the future.

Her primary focus will be in ensuring Azentio's value propositions are clear, compelling, and simple for customers as well as supporting the business in its strategic growth plans throughout the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia, with a significant focus on digital marketing technology as well as data-driven marketing initiatives.

Speaking about her appointment, Foley commented, "I am thrilled to join Azentio, a company I have known and regarded highly for its cutting-edge solutions and customer-first approach. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute towards the company's growth, driving marketing strategies that resonate with our customers and set new standards in the industry."

Sanjay Singh, CEO at Azentio added, "Aarthi and Emma are both driven and effective leaders who bring a wealth of experience, vision and innovation that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Azentio. As our company continues to grow, I am confident that both of these leaders will help us to achieve Azentio's vision and growth ambitions while championing innovation and a customer first mindset."

Azentio Software incorporated in 2020 at Singapore, has been carved out of 3i Infotech, Candela Labs, Beyontec Technologies and Path Solutions. Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for customers in banking, financial services and insurance verticals. Azentio has over 800 customers in more than 60 countries, with a team of over 2,300 employees across offices in 12 countries (and growing) globally and is wholly owned by Funds advised by Apax Partners.

