



TOKYO, July 4, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - A consortium of seven companies across five countries has jointly established a supply chain for more sustainable polyester fiber. Instead of fossil materials, renewable and bio-based materials as well as materials produced via carbon capture and utilization (CCU para-xylene)(2) will be used in the manufacturing of polyester fibers for THE NORTH FACE brand in Japan. The project parties are Goldwin, in the role of the Project Owner, Mitsubishi Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation (all three from Japan), SK geo centric (South Korea), Indorama Ventures (Thailand), India Glycols (India) and Neste (Finland).The polyester fiber produced from the project is planned to be used by Goldwin for a part of THE NORTH FACE products in July 2024. After that, the launch of further products and brands of Goldwin will be considered.The seven companies ensure credible traceability of material streams throughout the supply chain and will jointly continue to proactively promote the de-fossilization of materials to contribute to a more sustainable society.(1) World's firstThis refers to the first time CCU para-xylene (direct synthesis from CO2) is applied and also to the first time a polyester is made without the use of fossil materials in collaboration among upstream material companies and a downstream apparel company through mass balancing, according to the companies' research.(2) CCU para-xyleneRegarding the production of para-xylene derived from CO2 as a raw material, the University of Toyama, HighChem Company Limited, Nippon Steel Engineering Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation were awarded in 2020 as a NEDO's project (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) "Technology Development for Carbon Recycling and Next Generation Thermal Power Generation/Technology Development for CO2 Emission Reduction and Effective Utilization" and are conducting the joint research and development. This project is to supply CO2-derived para-xylene as a trial, which was produced during the operation process of a pilot plant installed in Chiyoda Corporation's Koyasu Research Park since March 2022.(3) Mass balance / Mass balancing approachA process that tracks the amount and sustainability characteristics of materials and enables allocation of such to a specific portion of the product in proportion to the input of the raw materials with sustainability characteristics, when they are mixed with other materials in the process of manufacturing and distribution of products.About Mitsubishi Corporation (MC)Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its global network of around 1,800 group companies.MC has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation and Power Solution. Through these eight Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe.With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, MC remains fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society.Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone: +81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.