04.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 03-July-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

497.37p

INCLUDING current year revenue

504.42p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 03-July-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

367.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue

373.60p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 03-July-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

316.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue

316.92p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


