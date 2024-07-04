Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

04 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 03 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.534million Including current year income and expenses £49.833million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.04p Including current year income and expenses 262.61p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.27p Including current year income and expenses 262.70p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

