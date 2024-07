Das in Tokio ansässige Unternehmen GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co. Ltd. ist stolz zu verkünden, dass heute (4 Juli), das farbenfrohe 3D Co-op Action-Abenteuer River Tails: Stronger Togetherfür Nintendo Switch erscheint!

River Tails: Stronger Together is Releasing Today (July 4th) to Nintendo Switch! Stronger Together! If you're looking for a colorful tale of epic adventure, look no further! River Tails: Stronger Together is a two-player co-op action adventure in which each player takes on the role of either Furple, the innocent and happy-go-lucky cat, or Finn, the moody fish. As each player controls their respective character, embark on a richly animated river adventure full of lush nature and even some not so friendly enemies. Both in a tricky situation, the two combine their different skill sets and face adventure together. Cooperating consistently with another player isn't easy, but how about inviting a friend, family member, or significant other to join and play? *Online co-op patch news coming soon. (Graphic: Business Wire)