Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPX | ISIN: AU0000HCHAX9 | Ticker-Symbol: CHC1
Frankfurt
02.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,565 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HOT CHILI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOT CHILI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.07.2024 13:05 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Announces Results Of The General Meeting Held 4 July 2024

PERTH, Australia, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

By order of the board
Hot Chili Limited

Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary

Enc

Contact:

Mr Christian Easterday
Managing Director
E: [email protected]

Hot Chili Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 4 July 2024
Results of Meeting

(lomputershare

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution
Result

Resolution

Resolution
Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried/
Not Carried

1 Ratification of issue of
Placement Share s to Placement
Participants under Li sting Rule 7 . 1

Ordinary

1 6,668,778

65 . 32 %

1,933,146

7 .5 7%

6,919,760

27 . 11 %

1,303,185

24,351,433

92.65%

1,933,1 46

7.35%

1,303,185

Ca r ri e d

2 Ratifi c a ti o n of iss u e of
P l acemen t S hare s to P lac e ment
Partic i pant s under Li sting Rule

7.lA

Ordinary

16, 698,037

65.43 %

1,933,146

7. 5 7%

6,890,501

27.00 %

1,303,185

24,35 1,433

92.65%

1,933, 1 46

7 . 35 %

1,303,185

Carried

3 Appro v a l for issue of Broker
O p tio n s to Agents

Ordinary

40,271,413

93 . 91 %

2, 5 42,558

5 . 93 %

68,544

0 . 16 %

72,119

41, 102,852

94.1 7%

2,542,558

5 . 83 %

72,119

Carried

4 Appro v a l for issue of Unde rw riter
Options to Veritas

Ordinary

40,2 4 0,392

93.86%

2,538,219

5 . 92%

96, 294

0 . 22 %

79,729

41,099,581

94 . 18%

2,538, 219

5 . 82%

79,729

Carried

5 Re-approv al of E mployee
Incentive P la n a n d issue of E quity
Securities unde r E mployee

Incent i v e Plan

Ordinary

38,294,032

89.25 %

4,543, 715

10.59 %

68,544

0 . 1 6 %

48,343

38, 480,234

89.44 %

4,543,715

10.56 %

48,343

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.