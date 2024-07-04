Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Announces Results Of The General Meeting Held 4 July 2024

PERTH, Australia, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.
By order of the board
Hot Chili Limited
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary
Enc
Contact:
Mr Christian Easterday
Managing Director
E: [email protected]
Hot Chili Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 4 July 2024
Results of Meeting
(lomputershare
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried/
1 Ratification of issue of
|
Ordinary
1 6,668,778
65 . 32 %
1,933,146
7 .5 7%
6,919,760
27 . 11 %
1,303,185
24,351,433
92.65%
1,933,1 46
7.35%
1,303,185
Ca r ri e d
2 Ratifi c a ti o n of iss u e of
7.lA
Ordinary
16, 698,037
65.43 %
1,933,146
7. 5 7%
6,890,501
27.00 %
1,303,185
24,35 1,433
92.65%
1,933, 1 46
7 . 35 %
1,303,185
Carried
3 Appro v a l for issue of Broker
Ordinary
40,271,413
93 . 91 %
2, 5 42,558
5 . 93 %
68,544
0 . 16 %
72,119
41, 102,852
94.1 7%
2,542,558
5 . 83 %
72,119
Carried
4 Appro v a l for issue of Unde rw riter
Ordinary
40,2 4 0,392
93.86%
2,538,219
5 . 92%
96, 294
0 . 22 %
79,729
41,099,581
94 . 18%
2,538, 219
5 . 82%
79,729
Carried
5 Re-approv al of E mployee
Incent i v e Plan
Ordinary
38,294,032
89.25 %
4,543, 715
10.59 %
68,544
0 . 1 6 %
48,343
38, 480,234
89.44 %
4,543,715
10.56 %
48,343
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited