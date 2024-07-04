The "Danone S.A. Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Danone's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Danone SA (Danone) is a manufacturer of dairy and nutritional products. Its portfolio includes yogurt, fermented dairy products, dairy specialties, plant-based nutritional cooking products and beverages, and specialized food for babies and elderly people. Danone also offers packaged water, and flavored and vitamin-enriched water.

The company markets its products under the Danone, Activia, Evian, Volvic, Aqua, Gallia, Actimel, Nutricia, and Bledina brand names. Danone distributes its products through retail chains, traditional market outlets and specialized distribution channels, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's operations are spread across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Scope

Danone uses data analytics to improve supply chain management and operations at its factories. The company follows a data-driven approach to ensure product availability, optimize stock levels, and lower waste across its supply chains. It also uses data captured by equipment sensors to improve operations and streamline maintenance works at its plants.

Danone is leveraging AI and robotics to transform its operations in the yogurt market. By harnessing AI, Danone aims to enhance product development, improve probiotics research, and personalize its products and marketing strategies.

Danone's European subsidiaries migrated their respective distributed infrastructures which support hundreds of applications, domains, and subdomains to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. The platform helps Danone to have a single source of truth for infrastructure costs, to streamline the process for reporting the failures and defects of applications, and to create additional digital infrastructure for new projects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

o9 Solutions

Brightseed

Water.io

Balyo

CHEP Network

Shopee

Salsify

Waitrose

Kargo Technologies

Drizzlin Media

Isobar

