Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

July 04

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

4 July 2024

Moonpig Group plc was notified by Nickyl Raithatha, a Director, of the following transactions on 4 July 2024.

Pre-IPO legacy awards

The performance period for the legacy pre-IPO awards ended on 30 April 2023, with vesting subject to revenue (50% weighting) and Adjusted EBITDA (50% weighting). For both of these financial performance conditions, the maximum target was met. The awards were payable half in cash and half in shares (based on the share price at Admission) in two tranches.

The first tranche vested on 30 April 2023 and both the cash and share elements were paid in July 2023. The income tax and national insurance contributions due on the share element of the award were deducted from the net cash element of the award.

The second tranche of the cash award was paid in May 2024 and the second tranche of the share award vested on 4 July 2024.

The second tranche of 594,643 shares were allotted to the Director on 4 July 2024, and were all sold on the same day at a price of £1.824816 per share.

Income tax and National Insurance contributions have been deducted from both the cash and share elements of the award.

LTIP award

The performance period for the LTIP awards that were granted at IPO in 2021 ended on 30 April 2024. The TSR target was not met, however the threshold target of 14.5p per share for the Adjusted pre-tax EPS condition was met and therefore 12.5% of the awards have vested. As a result 41,428 shares were allotted to the Director on 4 July 2024 for nil consideration. The Director immediately sold 19,570 shares at a price of £1.824816 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs. The balance of shares not sold to cover income tax, NI and dealing costs are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

Following the transactions Nickyl Raithatha holds 4,720,929 shares in Moonpig Group plc, representing 1,387% of his salary. The shareholding requirement for a Director is 300% of salary.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nickyl Raithatha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy final tranche of pre-IPO legacy share award (2) Sale of shares awarded under final tranche of pre-IPO legacy share award (3) Allotment of new shares under LTIP award (4) Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance due on shares vesting under LTIP award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil cost awards 594,643 £1.824816 per share 594,643 Nil cost awards 41,428 £1.824816 per share 19,570 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 4 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction (1) and (3) Outside of a trading venue (2) and (4) XLON

