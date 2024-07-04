SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q2 2024 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2024 are:

Farming Central Norway: 27.1

Farming Northern Norway: 17.0

SalMar Aker Ocean: 0

Icelandic Salmon: 0.7

Total: 44.8

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q2 2024 report will be released on 20 August 2024 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act