Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bei diesem deutschen Geheimtipp explodieren die Umsätze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
04.07.24
17:06 Uhr
48,240 Euro
-0,600
-1,23 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,06048,44018:47
48,02048,42018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2024 17:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q2 2024 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 27.1
Farming Northern Norway: 17.0
SalMar Aker Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 0.7
Total: 44.8

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q2 2024 report will be released on 20 August 2024 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.