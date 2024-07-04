Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.07.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2024 18:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V. successfully raises 290 million euros through a Schuldschein loan

Iveco Group successfully raises 290 million euros through a Schuldschein loan

Turin, 4th July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain and related Financial Services arenas, has successfully raised a Schuldschein loan (a private placement governed by German law) for 290 million euros.

The loan comprises two tranches with maturities at three and five years, both at variable interest rates. The proceeds are going to be used for general corporate purposes, replacing existing bank facilities. Following high demand, the initial target volume was significantly exceeded, with the interest rates being fixed at the low end of the price range.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

