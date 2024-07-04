EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): SENEGALESE INTERNATIONAL MOUSSA NIAKHATÉ JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL 2028

Lyon, July 4, 2024 - 6.00 pm.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Senegalese international defender Moussa Niakhaté from Nottingham Forest on a four-year contract, extending until June 30, 2028. The transfer fee amounts to £27 million (approximately €31.9 million).

Trained at LOSC, Moussa Niakhaté began his professional career at 18 with Valenciennes during the 2014-2015 season. Over three seasons, he became a cornerstone of the northern French team in Ligue 2 before moving up a tier to join FC Metz in the summer of 2017.

Standing at 1.90m tall, the Roubaix native distinguished himself with his performances, playing in 38 of his team's 43 matches. His abilities caught the attention of European clubs, leading to his transfer to Bundesliga side FSV Mainz at the end of the season. Niakhaté confirmed his steady progression by delivering consistent performances, playing a total of 135 matches and scoring 9 goals for the German club between 2018 and 2022.

This substantial experience prompted him to switch leagues and sign with Nottingham Forest in 2022. The same year, he was called up to the Senegalese national team and participated in the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. The 28-year-old established himself as a solid defender in the Premier League, playing 37 matches for Forest, including 23 in the last season, alongside players like Orel Mangala.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Moussa Niakhaté, the first reinforcement of this summer transfer window and the sixth Senegalese international in the club's history.



