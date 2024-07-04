Regulatory News:

Already awarded 7 times in this initiative encompassing the SBF 120 companies, and for the Grand Prix de la Transparence all categories in 2023, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has today won the first prize in the ESG1 Information category. This award recognizes the company's long-term efforts towards clarity and completeness in non-financial information.

This distinction, awarded based on 98 criteria rigorously evaluated by an independent jury, pertains to the information available in the Universal Registration Document, the notice for the General Shareholders' Meeting, and on the company's website. These criteria cover various aspects such as the clarity, precision, and accessibility of the information communicated to the public.

As the various dimensions of Corporate Social Responsibility are increasingly integrated into company evaluations, notably through the progressive implementation of the CSRD2 Directive, Mercialys ensures clear communication of its objectives and achievements on the four pillars of its sustainable development strategy "4 Fair impacts for 2030."

About the Transparency Awards:

The Transparency Awards by the Labrador Group annually honor companies that excel in transparency and financial communication. Established to promote best practices in regulatory information, these awards highlight companies that, through their commitment to providing clear and accessible information, strengthen trust and relationships with their stakeholders. By emphasizing the importance of clarity and accuracy, the Transparency Awards foster a culture of transparency beneficial for the entire market.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,038 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 175.5 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2023 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

_______________________

1 Environnement, Social, Gouvernance

2 Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240704412711/en/

Contacts:

Analysts and investors

Olivier Pouteau

+33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

opouteau@mercialys.com