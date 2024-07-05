



KUALA LUMPUR, July 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - JBL(R), the industry leading audio company unveiled three upgraded portable speakers, a new earbud and audio equipped sunglasses at the "JBL(R) Heart of Sound Roadshow" from 3-7 July at 1 Utama, Concourse Old Wing. JBL(R), a lifestyle audio brand under Harman International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., is known for producing audio equipment with superior sound and immersive audio experiences for consumers and professional markets.The Roadshow offers several interactive sections to feel and experience the products. The JBL Portable Speakers area highlights the upgraded Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4. Besides cosmetic changes, each speaker now includes AuracastTM , a multi-speaker connection allowing the same audio to play on different speakers.At the JBL Makes Earbuds location, the Live Beam 3 TWS (True Wireless) makes its debut, featuring the Smart Charging Case with the 1.45" LED touch display and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling for audio optimisation through the Ear Canal Test found in the JBL Headphones app. After trying the new earbuds, find out which TWS is best for you and your lifestyle with a Fit Check wall.Reframe your life with the Soundgear Frames. The sunglasses fuse fashion sense with unprecedented JBL audio innovation. The open sound technology allows you to listen to music, take phone calls, all in a stylish and comfortable frame. Prescription lenses can be changed by a professional optician.Mr. Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd said, "JBL was busy with redesigns, upgrades, AuracastTM, new TWS earbuds and the Soundgear Frames. The Xtreme 4 received a larger and now removable battery, the Clip 5 carabiner is wider, and the Go 4 got softer edges. Each is equipped with AuracastTM to allow audio sharing amongst the speakers."Mr. Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for JBL Malaysia said, "JBL True Wireless took a step into another dimension with the Live Beam 3 and Soundgear Frames! The feature-rich Live Beam 3 is all about controlling your audio experience with the LED touch screen on the Smart Charging Case to Multi-Point Connection allowing the user to effortlessly switch Bluetooth devices. And yes, JBL is selling eyewear frames. The Soundgear Frames incorporate function and fashion like Wear and Play, opening and closing the arms turn the earphones on and off."Soundgear frames come in two shapes, round and square, are IP54 water resistant, and 8 hours of playtime (varies depending on usage). Phones calls are crystal clear from the 2-mic array on one temple, with dual module environmental noise cancellation and nonlinear echo suppression algorithms for high-quality conversations.AvailabilityAll featured JBL(R) products are available for purchase at Lazada, Shopee, and all leading retailers:ALL IT, Viewnet, Urban Republic, Thundermatch, Vivid Concepts, PC Image, SY Electric, THT, One Living, Harvey Norman, AES, Central Electronics, SS Audio, Brightstar Computers, Style Laser and EKS. Find out more about the JBL Products at jblonlinestore.com.my.Hi-Res ImagesPlease download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this link.https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QZol_2A5rI2SOQUgr0dcRb3mowClaugTusp=sharingFor media information, kindly contact:Triven Marketing Group, for JBL(R) MalaysiaJazzmin WanTel: +60 17 289 4110Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.bizABOUT JBLJBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 60 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.ABOUT HARMANHARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG(R), Harman Kardon(R), Infinity(R), JBL(R), Lexicon(R), Mark Levinson(R) and Revel(R), HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Source: JBLCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.