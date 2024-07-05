Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
03.07.24
18:48 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,007
-6,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,1000,11008:03
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2024 08:02 Uhr
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces June Operational Update

June Operational Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for June 2024.

During the month of June, the Company mined 44 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents (together, "BTC"), or 1.5 BTC per day. This is consistent with May's production.

Mining revenue in June 2024 amounted to $2.9 million (May 2024: $2.9 million). For the month of June, the Company has seen mining margins of approximately 30%. As at 30 June 2024, the Company held 11 BTC equivalent.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014
guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
