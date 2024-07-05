Argo Blockchain PLC Announces June Operational Update

June Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for June 2024.

During the month of June, the Company mined 44 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents (together, "BTC"), or 1.5 BTC per day. This is consistent with May's production.

Mining revenue in June 2024 amounted to $2.9 million (May 2024: $2.9 million). For the month of June, the Company has seen mining margins of approximately 30%. As at 30 June 2024, the Company held 11 BTC equivalent.

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

