Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
5 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
4 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
9,522
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
707.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
702.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
705.2206p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,662,748 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,793,424 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
598
707
11:22:06
OD_83fSaaq-00
XLON
314
707
11:22:06
OD_83fSaax-00
TRQX
198
707
11:26:07
OD_83fTbDi-00
XLON
300
707
11:26:07
OD_83fTbDi-02
XLON
133
707
11:26:07
OD_83fTbDj-00
XLON
197
707
11:26:08
OD_83fTbTp-00
XLON
325
707
11:26:08
OD_83fTbTq-01
XLON
202
706
12:35:14
OD_83fkzwK-00
XLON
153
706
12:35:14
OD_83fkzwV-00
XLON
272
706
12:35:15
OD_83fl0Mt-00
XLON
75
706
12:35:15
OD_83fl0Mt-02
TRQX
285
704
14:30:00
OD_83gDtVr-00
CHIX
8
704
14:30:00
OD_83gDtVr-02
BATE
218
704
14:30:00
OD_83gDtVs-00
CHIX
450
704
14:30:00
OD_83gDtVs-02
BATE
14
703
14:30:01
OD_83gDtXq-00
TRQX
283
703
14:30:01
OD_83gDtXr-00
AQXE
270
703
14:30:01
OD_83gDtXr-02
TRQX
328
704
15:00:13
OD_83gLUwU-00
CHIX
58
704
15:02:38
OD_83gM6i1-00
CHIX
311
703
15:10:24
OD_83gO400-00
AQXE
485
703
15:10:24
OD_83gO401-00
XLON
345
702
15:14:47
OD_83gPAPQ-00
AQXE
66
702
15:20:58
OD_83gQiu2-00
TRQX
385
706
16:03:00
OD_83gbJ1d-00
XLON
83
706
16:03:00
OD_83gbJ1d-02
XLON
226
706
16:03:00
OD_83gbJ1e-00
XLON
99
706
16:17:37
OD_83gez4f-00
BATE
365
706
16:17:52
OD_83gf3B6-00
BATE
55
706
16:17:52
OD_83gf3B7-01
BATE
244
707
16:18:39
OD_83gfFIW-00
AQXE
118
707
16:18:39
OD_83gfFIW-02
AQXE
154
706
16:21:25
OD_83gfwRq-00
TRQX
162
706
16:21:25
OD_83gfwRq-02
TRQX
23
706
16:21:25
OD_83gfwRr-00
TRQX
305
705
16:22:14
OD_83gg9NN-00
TRQX
371
705
16:22:14
OD_83gg9NO-00
CHIX
709
705
16:22:14
OD_83gg9NP-00
XLON
11
706
16:29:47
OD_83gi34j-00
BATE
227
706
16:29:47
OD_83gi34j-02
BATE
59
706
16:29:48
OD_83gi3Kp-00
BATE
15
706
16:29:49
OD_83gi3ax-00
BATE
4
706
16:29:50
OD_83gi3r5-00
BATE
1
706
16:29:51
OD_83gi47V-00
BATE
18
704
16:29:56
OD_83gi5Li-00
XLON