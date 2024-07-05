Anzeige
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

5 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

4 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,522

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

707.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

702.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

705.2206p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,662,748 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,793,424 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

598

707

11:22:06

OD_83fSaaq-00

XLON

314

707

11:22:06

OD_83fSaax-00

TRQX

198

707

11:26:07

OD_83fTbDi-00

XLON

300

707

11:26:07

OD_83fTbDi-02

XLON

133

707

11:26:07

OD_83fTbDj-00

XLON

197

707

11:26:08

OD_83fTbTp-00

XLON

325

707

11:26:08

OD_83fTbTq-01

XLON

202

706

12:35:14

OD_83fkzwK-00

XLON

153

706

12:35:14

OD_83fkzwV-00

XLON

272

706

12:35:15

OD_83fl0Mt-00

XLON

75

706

12:35:15

OD_83fl0Mt-02

TRQX

285

704

14:30:00

OD_83gDtVr-00

CHIX

8

704

14:30:00

OD_83gDtVr-02

BATE

218

704

14:30:00

OD_83gDtVs-00

CHIX

450

704

14:30:00

OD_83gDtVs-02

BATE

14

703

14:30:01

OD_83gDtXq-00

TRQX

283

703

14:30:01

OD_83gDtXr-00

AQXE

270

703

14:30:01

OD_83gDtXr-02

TRQX

328

704

15:00:13

OD_83gLUwU-00

CHIX

58

704

15:02:38

OD_83gM6i1-00

CHIX

311

703

15:10:24

OD_83gO400-00

AQXE

485

703

15:10:24

OD_83gO401-00

XLON

345

702

15:14:47

OD_83gPAPQ-00

AQXE

66

702

15:20:58

OD_83gQiu2-00

TRQX

385

706

16:03:00

OD_83gbJ1d-00

XLON

83

706

16:03:00

OD_83gbJ1d-02

XLON

226

706

16:03:00

OD_83gbJ1e-00

XLON

99

706

16:17:37

OD_83gez4f-00

BATE

365

706

16:17:52

OD_83gf3B6-00

BATE

55

706

16:17:52

OD_83gf3B7-01

BATE

244

707

16:18:39

OD_83gfFIW-00

AQXE

118

707

16:18:39

OD_83gfFIW-02

AQXE

154

706

16:21:25

OD_83gfwRq-00

TRQX

162

706

16:21:25

OD_83gfwRq-02

TRQX

23

706

16:21:25

OD_83gfwRr-00

TRQX

305

705

16:22:14

OD_83gg9NN-00

TRQX

371

705

16:22:14

OD_83gg9NO-00

CHIX

709

705

16:22:14

OD_83gg9NP-00

XLON

11

706

16:29:47

OD_83gi34j-00

BATE

227

706

16:29:47

OD_83gi34j-02

BATE

59

706

16:29:48

OD_83gi3Kp-00

BATE

15

706

16:29:49

OD_83gi3ax-00

BATE

4

706

16:29:50

OD_83gi3r5-00

BATE

1

706

16:29:51

OD_83gi47V-00

BATE

18

704

16:29:56

OD_83gi5Li-00

XLON


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.