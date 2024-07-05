

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 173.72 against the euro and 204.99 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 174.33 and 205.74, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen climbed to a 1-week high of 160.53 from Thursday's closing value of 161.25.



The yen edged up to 178.68 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 179.11.



Moving away from an early 33-year low of 108.60 against the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to a 2-day high of 108.14.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 2-day high of 98.25 and 117.94 from yesterday's closing quotes of 98.57 and 118.43, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 171.00 against the euro, 202.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 175.00 against the franc, 105.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX