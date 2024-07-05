MDPI seeks nominations for a CHF 100,000 award inspired by the Nobel Laureate, Professor Tu Youyou.

MDPI is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 Tu Youyou Award, a prestigious recognition established in honor of Professor Tu Youyou, Nobel Laureate, whose discovery has significantly altered the global fight against Malaria.

In 2015, Professor Tu Youyou was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her discovery of artemisinin, significantly reducing mortality rates from malaria and shaping global health policies. Artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are now the standard treatment endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). This groundbreaking work has saved countless lives, especially in regions heavily burdened by Malaria.

To mark Professor Tu's 80th birthday in 2009, MDPI's journal Molecules issued a Special Issue focusing on her contributions to medical research. Recognizing her continuous contribution, MDPI created the Tu Youyou Award in 2016 to honor outstanding achievements in natural products and medicinal chemistry.

The Tu Youyou Award offers CHF 100,000, split equally among winners. Nominations are open to scientists excelling in natural products and medicinal chemistry. Eligible nominators include academic institutes, universities, and societies. Nominations close on 31 December 2024, with winners announced on 30 April 2025.

MDPI encourages the academic community to nominate individuals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation akin to Professor Tu's legacy. This award not only honors individual achievement but also encourages further scientific exploration and discovery in critical areas of medicine.

Stefan Tochev, CEO of MDPI, said, "This award truly embodies our deep commitment to groundbreaking research that drives societal progress and celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest medical innovators of our time."

For more information, please visit MDPI's official website or the dedicated Tu Youyou Award page.

About MDPI

MDPI is leading the transition to open science by making more research free and accessible to everyone. Over 3.5 million researchers have entrusted MDPI with publishing their scientific discoveries. MDPI's editorial process is bolstered by a network of dedicated reviewers, a team of 6000 diligent, well-trained staff members, and an in-house article submission platform that was designed to ensure efficient processes within its 445 fully OA titles.

