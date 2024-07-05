Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports Unite to Champion Clean Energy with SolarFlow Ace 1500 and SolarFlow Hyper 2000 at the German Grand Prix

Zendure showcases a comprehensive product portfolio at Sachsenring - including SolarFlow Ace 1500 and SolarFlow Hyper 2000

Energy storage solutions provide sustainable power to the entire paddock

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , a fast-growing EnergyTech company, unveils its partnership with the BOÉ Motorsports team at the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring. The partnership features Zendure's newly launched products, SolarFlow Ace 1500 and SolarFlow Hyper 2000 , among other innovative solutions. This on-site engagement demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable energy in the racing world.

Zendure's SolarFlow Ace 1500 Powers BOÉ Motorsports

As the MotoGP season continues to thrill fans globally with high-speed races, it returns to Germany at Sachsenring from July 5-7, featuring Zendure's expanding product line SolarFlow Ace 1500 in the paddock. This portable off-grid solution ensures that stored energy is accessible anywhere and powers the BOÉ Motorsports team's devices and tools, transforming stationary solar systems into versatile off-grid solutions. Ideal for use at campsites, racetracks, and more. This initiative aligns with Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports' commitment to fostering sustainability in motorsport.

Revolutionize Energy Use in Motorsports

Zendure will also display the new Hyper 2000, and SuperBase V in their showroom. Racing and solar energy enthusiasts can explore a virtual experience area with simulated balconies, engage in interactive games, and participate in prize draws. Moreover, attendees can also charge their devices like smartphones and laptops at clean energy stations powered by the SuperBase V storage solution.

"Following the successful launch of our new products at Intersolar DE, we are thrilled to offer racing fans a wider, customizable range of sustainable energy storage solutions in partnership with BOÉ Motorsports," says Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure. "Direct fan engagement at race weekends broadens our reach, allows balcony power plant discussions, and showcases our products on-site. The future of racing is green, and we are excited to actively shape this transformation."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Zendure envisions being a Clean EnergyTech platform that sustains communities and families.

