

The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.0825 against the euro and a 2-day low of 1.2777 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0810 and 1.2757, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the greenback dropped to 1-week lows of 0.8980 and 160.53 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9001 and 161.25, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to a 6-month low of 0.6740, a 2-day low of 0.6125 and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.3602 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6727, 0.6117 and 1.3613, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc, 158.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



