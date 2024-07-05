In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for M10 wafers have remained stable for the fifth consecutive week. Mono PERC M10 and n-type M10 wafer prices remained constant at $0. 141 per piece (pc) and $0. 139/pc, respectively. FOB China prices for G12 wafers further declined this week. Mono PERC G12 and N-type G12 wafer prices decreased to $0. 209/pc and $0. 211/pc, respectively, representing week-to-week decreases of 11. 44% and 11. 34% compared to the previous week. According to ...

