ESG Book appoints Justin Fitzpatrick as new CEO

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced the appointment of Justin Fitzpatrick as the company's new CEO with immediate effect. He will lead the next phase of ESG Book's growth, and drive the firm's market differentiation through next-generation sustainability solutions.

A highly experienced leader of investor-backed software companies, Fitzpatrick was previously the Co-founder and COO of FullCircl, a software provider to more than 700 clients and 15,000 end users in regulated industries. Prior to that, he was the Co-founder and CEO of DueDil, an award-winning regtech solution, and Co-founder and Non-Executive Director of Innovate Finance, an industry association that has been at the forefront of establishing the UK as a global fintech hub.

ESG Book offers a wide range of sustainability related data and technology solutions that are used by many of the world's largest financial institutions, consultants, and corporates.

Combining market-leading sustainability and climate data with a SaaS-based platform that provides access to approximately 200,000 corporate disclosures and analytics, ESG Book directly connects companies with financial institutions. The firm's cloud-based technology offers best-in-class ESG performance management, peer benchmarking, and regulatory compliance solutions.

Fitzpatrick's appointment as ESG Book's new CEO comes as market demand for high-quality ESG and climate data products continues to grow, driven by fast-increasing sustainability regulation and disclosure requirements worldwide.

Nazo Moosa, Advisory Board Member at ESG Book, said: "I am delighted to welcome Justin as ESG Book's new Chief Executive. He is the ideal candidate to lead the company into a new, successful chapter at a time of a disruptive innovation cycle in sustainable finance. With his deep expertise in scaling and accelerating growth in investor-backed software companies, Justin has the track record to drive ESG Book's global expansion and deliver its future success as a leader in sustainability data and technology."

Justin Fitzpatrick, CEO of ESG Book, said: "I am excited to join ESG Book and lead the company into a new phase of growth. This is a business extremely well positioned to meet the fast-growing need for sustainability solutions across capital markets."

"I look forward to working with the ESG Book team as we continue to expand our partnerships with financial institutions, reduce the friction for corporates in meeting ESG disclosure requirements, and deliver market-leading analytics and tools to help our clients achieve their sustainability goals."

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Combining market-leading sustainability and climate data with an ESG disclosure platform that provides access to almost 200,000 corporate disclosures and analytics, ESG Book directly connects companies with financial institutions. The firm's cloud-based sustainability dashboard is used by the world's largest companies and consultants for ESG performance management, peer benchmarking, and regulatory compliance.

