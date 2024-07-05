Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024
WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
05.07.24
11:38 Uhr
63,66 Euro
+0,03
+0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,6563,7111:41
63,6663,7011:44
Dow Jones News
05.07.2024 10:22 Uhr
68 Leser
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Jul-2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.6911 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23251528 
CODE: WATL LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATL LN 
Sequence No.:  332250 
EQS News ID:  1940243 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940243&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2024 03:51 ET (07:51 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
