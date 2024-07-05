DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2024 / 10:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.8988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27841257 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 332366 EQS News ID: 1940479 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

