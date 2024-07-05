Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2024 11:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITION OF EV MAGAZINE

The July edition of EV Magazine includes an exclusive lead feature on Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of EV Magazine. This publication is highly regarded within the automotive sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

EV Magazine

This month's edition celebrates the achievements of Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, showcasing his visionary journey from design innovator to prominent figure in the automotive industry.

"Rethinking our modes of operation to minimise our footprint is fundamentally changing the prerequisites of us doing business."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from InDrive, Formula E and Panasonic Energy North America along with a look into the Top 10 Opulent Distractions in the world of EV.

You can visit EV Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing automotive industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-july-edition-of-ev-magazine-302189949.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.