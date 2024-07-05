Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2024 11:48 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The July edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interviews with B4B Payments CEOs Kieran Draper & Tom Jennings, plus exclusive insights from Genpact, National Bank of Canada and Avenue Bank

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with B4B Payments CEOs Kieran Draper & Tom Jennings on joining the Banking Circle Group and its evolutionary course to becoming a card-issuing and embedded payments giant.

"From the companies we've talked to who are using similar products, they tell us that our product is more advanced than what's on offer in the US market"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Genpact, National Bank of Canada and Avenue Bank. Plus the Top 10 Digital Banks

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-july-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302189950.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.