BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The July edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interviews with B4B Payments CEOs Kieran Draper & Tom Jennings, plus exclusive insights from Genpact, National Bank of Canada and Avenue Bank

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with B4B Payments CEOs Kieran Draper & Tom Jennings on joining the Banking Circle Group and its evolutionary course to becoming a card-issuing and embedded payments giant.

"From the companies we've talked to who are using similar products, they tell us that our product is more advanced than what's on offer in the US market"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Genpact, National Bank of Canada and Avenue Bank. Plus the Top 10 Digital Banks

