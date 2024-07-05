Perdue by NLG introduces its new package 'a stay Written in the Stars'

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With millennial mysticism on the rise and horoscopes racking up over 64m views on TikTok, boutique hideaway in Southwest Turkey, Perdue by NLG unveils its new Stay Written in the Stars package which allows guests to meet with the property's resident Astronomer upon arrival to create a bespoke itinerary based on the desires seen in their star chart.

Nestled in a verdant corner of Faralya, Perdue is an elevated glamping concept, inspired by a deep love and appreciation of nature. An adults-only coastal haven where azure waters meet rolling hills, guests can sleep under the stars in luxury safari-style tents peppered along the shoreline.

The property allows guests to disconnect from the stresses of everyday life through reconnecting with nature in its purest form, surrounded by fragrant olive groves and orange trees. After meeting with the Astronomer for an initial star-finding session, guests' personalised itinerary will be created, and the adventure can begin.

Creative souls can partake in mindful painting sessions in the lounge or reignite a love for cooking in guided classes to transform local produce to delicious dishes. For hedonistic healers, revitalising massages incorporating locally sourced olive oil and soundtracked to lapping waves will be included, alongside sunrise yoga sessions on the property's expansive decking area for an unforgettable wake-up call.

Back in safari-style tents, soak up unobstructed views of the Aegean from the comfort of a private jacuzzi, lounge on plush Bali beds or climb from the deck directly into crystal-clear waters to cool down from the Mediterranean heat. Embodying a "farm to fork" philosophy, rotating menus comprise of fresh and local produce with plates created seasonally to be enjoyed from dawn to dusk. Sundowners are served up at the Wood Bar where masterful mixologists create tailor-made concoctions to cater to individual tastes, and as night falls, join the astronomer for a spot of guided stargazing.

Rooms at Perdue by NLG start from £565 per night - a session with the resident astronomer priced upon booking. To book and for further information, visit: https://perdue.com.tr/en/

