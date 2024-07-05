BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Ms Merryn Somerset Webb, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Schroder Japan Trust plc with effect from 4 July 2024.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 5 July 2024
