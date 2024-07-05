

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of the monthly jobs data from the U.S. due on Friday morning. Rate jitters persist despite estimates pointing to the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4 percent and additions to non-farm payrolls declining to 190 thousand from 272 thousand in May.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are also trading higher, boosted by U.K. poll results. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index has declined. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices are trading mixed. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies tumbled.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,318.00, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,539.20, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 18,618.45, up 0.90% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,259.38, up 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 7,734.10, up 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,013.65, up 0.52% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,893.50, down 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,822.30, down 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,949.93, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,825.08, down 1.13%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0827, up 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.2788, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 160.69, down 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6736, up 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.3608, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 104.96, down 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.340%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.5680%, down 0.66% France at 3.253%, down 0.82% U.K. at 4.2070%, up 0.12% Japan at 1.069%, down 0.19%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $87.38, down 0.06%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $83.97, up 0.11%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,371.80, up 0.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $54,445.34, down 5.6% Ethereum at $2,873.23, down 9.11% BNB at $468.87, down 11.41% Solana at $125.88, down 6.67% XRP at $0.4062, down 10.04%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX