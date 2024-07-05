Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
5thJuly 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 4thJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
4th July 2024 55.28p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.11p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
5th July 2024