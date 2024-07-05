

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has expressed deep concern over the Israeli army's orders to evacuate civilians from the area of Khan Younis.



Some 250,000 people are impacted by the evacuation orders. These orders also threaten the patients of the European Hospital, one of the few remaining partially functioning hospitals in southern Gaza.



Injured and sick patients from the European Hospital, including pregnant women and elderly people, were forced to relocate to other facilities, such as the Nasser Hospital. Staff also tried to save medical equipment.



'This evacuation decision is certain to worsen overcrowding, and cause severe shortages in the already overwhelmed remaining hospitals, at a time when access to emergency medical care is critical,' High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement.



Forced evacuations are exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, with nearly 1.9 million people displaced within the thickly populated Palestinian enclave.



The top European Union officials repeated call for ceasefire, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian assistance to Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX