BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 4 July 2024 were:
214.56p Capital only
215.06p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 4th July 2024, the Company has 75,284,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,077,269 shares which are held in Treasury.