Freitag, 05.07.2024
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
WKN: A2AMHQ | ISIN: IS0000026961 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2024 14:10 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 24 1007) admitted to trading on July 8, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                          Iceland Seafood  
                                International hf.
2  Org. no:                         6110881329    
3  LEI                            254900CJS0OI5B8GO6
                               68        
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                      ICESEA 24 1007  
5  ISIN code                         IS0000036564   
6  CFI code                         DYZUXR      
7  FISN númer                        ICELAND      
                                SEAFOOD/ZERO CPN 
                                B 20241007    
8  Bonds/bills:                                
9  Total issued amount                    1.400.000.000   
10 Total amount previously issued              0         
11 Amount issued at this time                1.400.000.000   
12 Denomination in CSD                    20.000.000    
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange              Yes        
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                              
15 Amortization type, if other                Bill       
                               -------------------
16 Currency                         ISK        
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                        5.7.2024     
19 First ordinary installment date              7.10.2024     
20 Total number of installments               1         
21 Installment frequency                   n/a        
22 Maturity date                       7.10.2024     
23 Interest rate                       n/a        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                   ACT/360      
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                             
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include           
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                          No        
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                        No        
46 Put option                        No        
47 Convertible                        No        
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                     Yes        
51 Securities depository                   Nasdaq      
                                verðbréfamiðstöð 
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading       July 4, 2024   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading July 5, 2024   
54 Date of admission to trading               July 8, 2024   
55 Order book ID                       ICESEA_24_1007  
56 Instrument subtype                    Corporate bonds  
57 Market                          Iceland Cash Bond 
                                Trading     
58 List population name                   ICE_CORPORATE_BOND
                               S         
59 Static volatility guards                 No        
60 Dynamic volatility guards                 No        
61 MiFIR identifier                     BOND - Bonds   
62 Bond type                         CRPB - Corporate 
                                Bond
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.