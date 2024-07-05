

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A human case of H5 bird flu linked to the current dairy cow outbreak has been identified in Colorado. This is the first such case reported in the state, and fourth overall in the United States.



Previous other cases were reported in Texas and Michigan.



The newly infected person is a worker on a dairy farm where cows tested positive for A(H5N1) virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the person reported eye symptoms only, received oseltamivir treatment, and has recovered.



CDC said it has been watching influenza surveillance systems closely, particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including in syndromic surveillance.



The agency said the latest case does not change its current H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which the agency considers to be low.



However, this development underscores the importance of recommended precautions in people with exposure to infected animals. CDC warned that people with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals, including livestock, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infection.



People have also been advised to avoid close, long, or unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domesticated birds, and other wild or domesticated animals.



